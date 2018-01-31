Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return For “Bad Boys 3”

“Bad Boys” fans get ready because Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will be returning for the long awaited movie “Bad Boys for Life.” Sony Pictures has been looking for directors and finally have found them. According to The Source, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will work on the highly anticipated film.

The two are Moroccan and have worked on other projects together. Michael Bay first worked on the film that debuted in 1995. “Bad Boys for Life” is set to begin production in August of this year. Are you excited about this movie?

