Azealia Banks Signs $1 Million Deal With Entertainment One

Looks like Azealia Banks has put the social media drama behind her and is back to the entertainment world. According to XXL, Banks recently signed a $1 million deal with Entertainment One. In a post on social media she made it known that she was going to celebrate her new deal.

Banks said, “I’m now officially signed to E1 Entertainment!! I HAVE A HOME AGAIN… I’m crying . The Industry left me out on the street like a stray dog and now I have shelter again. This is really making me cry I’m so happy and grateful and thankful for all of this and I promise I’m going to make the KUNTS so proud. Thank you guys so freaking much you don’t know how much this means to me @eone_music@williamrobillardcole “ Moments later she thanked her fans for always being supportive.

She said, “I come from a very broken household and When I was a little girl all I wanted was to be loved. I’ve been all around the world but I swear I’ve never felt more understood, cared for and welcome than I have with you all. YOU are the loves of my life. I don’t need anyone else but my kunts. Thank you for everything.” Banks has some new music in store and is ready to release it she hopes to work with Mel B and possibly Nicki Minaj.

