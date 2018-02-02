He Shoots, He Scores: Steph & Ayesha Curry Expecting Baby Number 3

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation
Congrats are in order for the Currys!
Chef extraordinaire and mama Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to reveal she and her husband, Steph Curry are expecting baby number 3.
The Cover Girl donned a ‘Preggers’ tee in the new photo, captioned, “Heyyyy how did this happen?!. Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3 ”
The Golden State couple, who have been married for 7 years, and share two daughters together, Riley 5 and Ryan 2.
Are they aiming for a whole starting line up? We will see.
Congrats to the family!
