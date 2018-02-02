Here’s The Story On How Cora Masters Barry & Steven Weitzman Came Together To Create The Marion Barry Statue

Here’s The Story On How Cora Masters Barry & Steven Weitzman Came Together To Create The Marion Barry Statue

The Washington Post released an article discussing the making of the Marion Barry statue that will be unveiled on Saturday, March 3rd. The article centers around Barry’s wife, Cora Masters Barry and her first meeting with artist Steven Weitzman. While Barry admitted that Weitzman’s statue “was better than the others,” she was troubled that an African-American sculptor did not get the chance to create the legendary statue.

Weitzman was tapped to create the Frederick Douglass statue the Capitol Visitor Center’s Emancipation Hall and went on to show Mrs. Barry a number of busts of African-American at his Maryland studio and the rest is history, in a literal sense.

The finished statue has been kept a secret but reportedly will show Barry waving to the people of the district. Weitzman tells the Post “I wanted to capture the accessibility.” “This is a man who dedicated his whole life to try to bring up and give opportunities to those who have been traditionally kept down in our society.”

You can read more about this story at the Washington Post

