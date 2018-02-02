‘God Ordained It’ Tommicus Walker Has No Worries About Being LeToya Luckett’s Husband

A little more than a month ago, LeToya Luckett wrote a very personal post about her fears as a new wife and step-mother after walking down the aisle in December. But when we caught up with the singer at the NAACP Image Awards she was all smiles and worry free. In fact, she was gushing with joy as she explained the day she wrote about those newlywed worries was the day Letoya Luckett died and LeToya Luckett-Walker was born. And her husband Tommicus appears to feel the same.

Check out our interview with the husband and wife as they made their debut red carpet appearance together and see what they had to say about their God-ordained union.

