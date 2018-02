Missing Woman Found On “The Bachelor” As A Contestant

If you watch “The Bachelor” then you are familiar with Bekah Martinez. She is the 22-year-old contestant that gives great reaction when drama happens on the show. According to BuzzFeed, some of the ladies don’t like her, but has made an impact on the show.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. enjoys spending time with her even though she is a bit younger than him. Recently, Martinez’s photo was found on a missing persons list. It’s reported that her mother put her on the list and that she’s been missing since November 18th, 2017.

Officials state, “Martinez told her mother that she was going to work on a marijuana farm and would see her in seven to eight days.” Authorities were never to get in contact with her and that is why she never was removed from the list. When she was seen on the show they got in touch with her mother and said she was, “ not missing and was doing well.” Different news outlets have tried to contact Martinez, but she won’t respond. We will have to see what happens to her on “The Bachelor.”

