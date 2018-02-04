Amtrak Crash Leaves Two Dead, More Than 100 Injured In South Carolina

Two people have been killed in a crash involving a freight train and an Amtrak passenger train early Sunday morning in South Carolina.

According to CNN, Amtrak Train 91 was traveling between New York and Miami with 147 people aboard when it collided with a CSX freight train. As a result, the lead engine and some passenger cars derailed causing two deaths and injuries among 116 other passengers. Harrison Cahill, LexingtonCounty spokesperson, said that the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.

In addition, the New York Times reported that roughly 5,000 gallons of fuel had spilled as a result of the collision.

Breaking News: Amtrak had its second deadly crash in a week. A collision in South Carolina killed at least 2 people.https://t.co/tGTqI2hFkv — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 4, 2018

The two people that died worked for Amtrak, South Carolina’s governor Henry McMaster confirmed in a press conference.

As of now, the cause of the crash isn’t known, but the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that they are investigation the accident.

NTSB Go Team launching to investigate today’s collision of an Amtrak train and CSX freight train, near Cayce, SC. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 4, 2018

This is the third major Amtrak crash in the past two months.

As CNN noted, last week, an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a truck. That, and last December, another Amtrak train derailed in Washington State killing three people.

People have flocked to Twitter to point out that perhaps this third crash should finally encourage President Trump to focus efforts and funds on improving this nation’s infrastructure.

Third major Amtrak accident in 2 months. Constant infrastructure breakdowns. Rising death rates for the middle aged. USA showing symptoms, like USSR in 1980s, of decay. This, not demonizing FBI, should be focus of President @realDonaldTrump and government. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) February 4, 2018

Yet another Amtrak crash. We have the infrastructure of a shithole banana republic and a Congess to match. — Ronin Mara (@RoninMara) February 4, 2018

May 2017: Trump transportation budget cuts Amtrak funding by 13% Today's tragedy in South Caroline is the third deadly crash since that cut was proposed. But, hey, there's plenty of cash for giving billionaires big tax cuts and $1.50 for public school teachers.#AmtrakCrash — Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) February 4, 2018

3rd Amtrak Crash in 3 months. It’s time for @realDonaldTrump to stop attacking the FBI, stop flying to his Country Club every other weekend and start getting to work on infrastructure. He might as well do something productive before he is removed from office. — Ryan Knight, PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) February 4, 2018

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

