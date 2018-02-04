Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use Art To Honor Police Deaths Of Unarmed Black People

A new museum exhibit honoring Sandra Bland has gone on display in Texas just in time for Black History Month. The Houston Museum of African-American Culture’s exhibit, which opened Saturday, celebrates the life of the woman who was found dead in a Texas jail cell three days after a controversial police traffic stop in 2015.

The exhibit, which tells Bland’s story partly through photographs, is like a walk through time for Geneva Reed-Veal, Bland’s mother, according to KTRK-TV. “You come out of this room and have a mix of happiness and sadness at the same time,” she said. “People seeing this exhibit should say to themselves hold on, I’m going to think a little differently about the way I do things — with my interactions with everyone but more so police officers.”

Sandra Bland exhibit opens at Houston Museum of African American Culture https://t.co/h4NmVhLth5 pic.twitter.com/y3zSNIKWza — TheUrbanNewz (@TheUrbanNewz) February 4, 2018

A central piece of the exhibit is a makeshift car to watch the video of the traffic stop that escalated to an arrest. “We hope this exhibition will bring our multicultural audience to a better understanding of the fear African Americans have toward encounters with the police,” John Guess, the museum’s CEO who also curated the exhibit, told Houston Style Magazine.

Art is an effective medium to express the pain, anger and resolve to end police violence against innocent Black lives. Here are some other examples of how art has been used for those purposes.

Trayvon Martin

This is from Rudy Shepherd’s We Are All Trayvon Martin collection.

NY artist Rudy Shepherd reexamines current events with 'We Are All Trayvon Martin' exhibit at 1708 Gallery https://t.co/U3SoHqooxQ pic.twitter.com/YTp4eNRiYf — RVA Mag (@RVAmag) March 17, 2017

Tamir Rice

The gazebo in a Cleveland playground where a cop shot 12-year-old Tamir within seconds was dismantled and reassemble for display at the Stoney Island Arts Bank in Chicago.

Actual Gazebo that Tamir Rice was murdered under by an officer. Smh Tension in this room was thick! 😌 Rest Easy T.R. (Will be assembled for display soon @ Stony Island Arts Bank) pic.twitter.com/19Z3Aw19ZL — @Tye_Remone (@Tye_Remone) December 18, 2017

On November 22, 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by Cleveland police. Samaria Rice worked with @TheasterGates to bring the Gazebo where her son died to Chicago, giving it a “temporary safe home” at @rebuildfdn. Read more from @artnet: https://t.co/3gFUTQ7hwg pic.twitter.com/jDWb4Ipjpt — UChicago Arts (@UChicagoArts) November 22, 2017

Alton Sterling

Artists painted murals to honor Sterling, who was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge.

Powerful Tribute

Alton Sterling graffiti at the storefront where he was killed

Inspirational #art #AltonSterling pic.twitter.com/RIvmMpAkdk — Özer Khalid (@OzerKhalid) July 7, 2016

People painting murals at site of Alton Sterling’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/dqD8i9bUU6 — Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) July 6, 2016

Philando Castile

A painting of Castile by Henry Taylor was on exhibit at the Whitney Museum for an extended period. It captured the moment when a Minnesota officer shot Castile during a traffic stop.

Painting of Philando Castile's death on display in New York's Whitney Museum. https://t.co/TQgmzUTzI5 pic.twitter.com/Q1A7xFW65F — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 23, 2017

