Eesh: Watching This iPhone Explode Will Have You Switching Your Phone

Some iPhone batteries seem to be having a bad start to the year, considering some recent disasters.

According to 9to5Mac, two iPhone batteries exploded back in January over the course of one week — one in Spain and another in Switzerland.

Now it seems like Vietnam has similar incidents with one iPhone causing a massive explosion in a hair salon. There’s no word if anyone got injured, but the device was definitely in ruins. Check out the video for yourself below.

Scary.

Hopefully, exploding phones won’t become a trend in 2018.

