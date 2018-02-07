Jim Jones Calls Out L.A. Fitness After Allegedly Being Racially Profiled [VIDEO]

Rapper Jim Jones went on social media while at L.A. Fitness to tell fans that he was racially profiled. Jones wanted to charge his phone and claims he asked if he could use their computer. While he was filming the aftermath of it Jones showed the employees that allegedly didn’t allow him to charge his phone.

According to VIBE, he said, “I been a member for 4years and have never been treated like this…[it is] usually a very good experience well today was [the] worst. I feel I have been profiled and lied on smh all cause I asked to plug my charger up to th side of one of [their] computers.” In his caption he also wrote that the manager lied about him flipping her the bird as he was leaving the gym.

Jones said, “I was waving at both of them and [the managers] all saw me waving then proceeds to ask me if I gave her [the] middle finger when he just [watched] me wave [goodbye] to th both of them…then they threatened to kick me out and get me terminated I asked on [what] grounds they had no answer but [then] she said I gave her [the] middle finger Jim Jones Calls Out L.A. Fitness After Allegedly Being Racially Profiled which he saw I didn’t.” He called out the gym several times in the video and left their disgusted by what happened to him. We will keep you posted if Jim Jones decides to pursue legal action.

