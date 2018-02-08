Black History Month Profile: Thurgood Marshall

Thurgood Marshall was instrumental in ending legal segregation and became the first African-American justice of the Supreme Court. Thurgood Marshall (July 2, 1908, to January 24, 1993) in Baltimore, Maryland was an American lawyer who was appointed as an associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1967. He was the first African-American to hold the position and served for 24 years, until 1991. Marshall studied law at Howard University. As counsel to the NAACP, he utilized the judiciary to champion equality for African Americans. In 1954, he won the Brown v. Board of Education case, in which the Supreme Court ended racial segregation in public schools.

