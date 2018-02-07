Angie Ange Hot Topic: Someone Come Get Quincy Jones! He Is Spilling Alllllllll The Tea!… [MUST READ]
What’s really going on Uncle Quincy!… Quincy Jones gave a very interesting interview that has everyone looking at him a little funny…
Quincy Jones says he "used to date" Ivanka Trump https://t.co/PLRqlo44kZ pic.twitter.com/DajhKlJgs4
— The Hill (@thehill) February 7, 2018
QUINCY JONES THE GOAT😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oNJsGRVeDp
— THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) February 7, 2018
According to Quincy Jones, Marlon Brando and Marvin Gaye were smashing each other's cakes. pic.twitter.com/lIyslMXBuo
— I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) February 7, 2018
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE …GOOD LUCK!
Another day, another candid tell-all interview with Quincy Jones. https://t.co/mHU7BAhtLZ
— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 7, 2018
Quincy Jones says "Listen to the music — these guys don’t know what they’re doing. You’ve got to respect the gift God gave you by learning your craft." https://t.co/4NjOb1VK6a
— Vulture (@vulture) February 7, 2018
Quincy Jones says his greatest musical innovation is "Everything I’ve done."
Jones' list on people doing good work now: Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Mark Ronson. But says current "producers are lazy and greedy."https://t.co/4NjOb1VK6a
— Vulture (@vulture) February 7, 2018
Quincy Jones on how corrosive the entertainment industry can be for women: "Women and brothers — we’re both dealing with the glass ceiling."https://t.co/4NjOb1VK6a
— Vulture (@vulture) February 7, 2018
Quincy Jones says if he could fix one problem it would be racism: "You never know where you stand. That’s why what’s happening now is good, because people are saying they are racists who didn’t used to say it. Now we know." https://t.co/4NjOb1VK6a
— Vulture (@vulture) February 7, 2018
Quincy Jones on dating Ivanka Trump: "She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though." https://t.co/4NjOb1VK6a
— Vulture (@vulture) February 7, 2018