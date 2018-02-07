Mo’Nique Claps Back At Gary Owen

Mo’Nique has been making headlines lately after she spoke out about Netflix not offering her more money for a comedy special. In several of her rants she blasted several directors and even tried to come for Oprah. Recently she spoke out about Will Packer and tried to claim he ruined her career.
Comedian Gary Owen’s was tired of her rants and decided to fire back at Mo’Nique in a video. Owen’s talks about how she needs to stop blaming other people on what’s happening to her and in the caption said, “I’m not gonna sit back & let ppl slander my friends name. Not cool. Monique went to far with this one.”
Mo’Nique on Twitter responded to Owen’s and said, “Gary I hope you fight as hard for your African American wife and daughter for the inequalities that they face. For all the black people you say he’s help. WHY ARE YOU SPEAKING FOR THEM. WE DON’T NEED A SPOKESPERSON. With all you said I still don’t have nothing but love for u. Brother just asking? Is your wife/daughter proud of you, that you would be speaking out against a black women that is fighting for EQUALITY. @willpowerpacker is more than capable for speaking for himself or did he designate you to be his SPOKESMAN.” Owen’s has yet to respond back to this, but we will keep you posted as the drama continues.
