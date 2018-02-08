New Season Of ‘Iyanla, Fix My Life’ Features LHH’s Hazel E, Trina Braxton, Philando Castile’s Girlfriend & More

Heart healer Iyanla Vanzant is back on TV for an all new season of her hit OWN show, ‘Iyanla, Fix My Life.’

This season, Vanzant will work through this issues of some of your favorite controversial reality stars, along with Black women who have been victim to traumatic circumstances.

‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Hazel E will get to the root of her racism and homophobia after being ostracized amid her hate-filled social media rant. Trina Braxton will work through her entanglements with her ex husband, and music producer Memphitz uncovers the root of his family issues that led him to drugs.

Vanzant will also work with Philando Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond, who witnessed the death of her unarmed partner at the hands of the police.

Things are going to get raw, heavy, and healed.

Tune in March 3rd at 9/8c on OWN and watch the trailer below:

RELATED LINKS

Iyanla Vanzant Has A Word For Torrei Hart: You Have Work To Do

MempHitz Drops Hints That He Is Going To Iyanla VanZant’s ‘Fix My Life’

Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: