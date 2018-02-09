Tevin Campbell Takes To Twitter To Address The Rumor That Quincy Jones Molested Him

From calling Michael Jackson “greedy” to telling the world that Richard Pryor was bisexual, Quincy Jones’ recent insane and candid interview with Vulture is really stirring up the rumor mill.

And while Tevin Campbell’s name came up during the interview, with Quincy singing his praises, the former teen star took to Twitter on Thursday to clear up any misconceptions about his relationship with the music mogul.

Apparently, there have been rumors circling on and off for years that Quincy molested Tevin when he was a teenager. However, the “Can We Talk’ singer is clear: That just never happened.

“Now Im trending folks will really say some disgusting things. ‘Tevin was molested by Quincy’,” Tevin wrote along with laughing emojis.

“GTFOH wit the devil,” he concluded.

Now Im trending folks will really say some disgusting things. “Tevin was molested by Quincy.” 😂 GTFOH wit the devil😂😂😂 — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 7, 2018

Tevin also shared a quote from Quincy’s interview:

“God is pushing the bad in our face to make us fight back.” Quincy Jones — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 7, 2018

However some folks just aren’t buying Tevin’s account of his innocent relationship with Quincy:

Tupac long exposed Quincy Jones bi-sexual and predatory tendencies. It's long been said that he sodomized Tevin Campbell as a minor. I'd like to see Hollywood release his entire file while he's busy releasing everybody else's. — Shogun Assassin (@LawyerGirlMiami) February 7, 2018

Quincy Jones needs to apologize to Tevin Campbell before he dies. — GG. ❤️💋 (@ShaylaJadore) February 7, 2018

Not sure why yall are entertaining that Quincy Jones interview. Why didnt they ask him why did he molest Tevin Campbell — just sun (@justsunallahxx) February 7, 2018

Quincy is telling on everybody else and still won't own up to touching Tevin Campbell in the morning and walking away. — IG: yungpetewest (@DariusUncensord) February 7, 2018

Wake me when Quincy talks about what he did to Tevin Campbell — Bittersteel (@LastAfricanHero) February 7, 2018

As we previously reported, Quincy’s interview with Vulture also revealed that he used to date Ivanka Trump, who is 48 years his junior!

“I used to date Ivanka, you know,” he began.

“Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine m*therf*cker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that Quincy never molested Tevin?

RELATED NEWS:

Richard Pryor’s Wife Confirms He Slept With Marlon Brando

Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says He Dated Ivanka Trump

Ye Old Playa: Quincy Jones Got Him 22 Girlfriends, And They Know About Each Other

Also On 93.9 WKYS: