Toya Wright Gives Birth To Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Congratulations, mama!

Gabrielle Union's Book Tour After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Congrats are in order for Toya Wright who delivered a baby girl yesterday, making Reginae Carter a big sister again (Lil Wayne’s offspring).

The momma of two took to Instagram to share the news, revealing her second daughter’s name and birth weight.

 

“Reign Ryan Rushing,  2/8/18, 7 pounds 7 ounces, I’m in love,” Toya said.

See photos chronicling her pregnancy below!

Gabrielle Union's Book Tour After Party

Pregnant & Fabulous: Toya Wright

Pregnant & Fabulous: Toya Wright

Pregnant & Fabulous: Toya Wright

Toya Wright, glowing with her second child. SEE ALSO:  Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer For Her Pregnancy Announcement SEE ALSO: Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender Reveal Party Of All Time

toya wright

