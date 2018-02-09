News & Gossip
Bermuda Is First Country In The World To Repeal Gay Marriage

After a law allowing same-sex couples to get married passed in May 2017, Bermuda’s Governor repealed it to appease conservative voters.

Global Grind
Celebrations Take Part Across Country As Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Gay Marriage

Source: David McNew / Getty

In May, 2017, Bermuda celebrated the passing of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry.

Less than a year later, Governor John Rankin has repealed the law, making domestic partnerships the only option for the LGBTQ community.

The Guardian reports:

Bermuda has become the first jurisdiction to legalise and then repeal same-sex marriage, in what critics have called an unprecedented rollback of civil rights by the British territory.

Bermuda’s governor has signed into law a bill reversing the right of gay couples to marry, despite a supreme court ruling last year authorising same-sex marriage.

Walton Brown, Bermuda’s minister of home affairs, said the legislation signed by Governor John Rankin would balance opposition to same-sex marriage on the socially conservative island while complying with European court rulings that ensure recognition and protection for same-sex couples in the territory.

