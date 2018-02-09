If You’re Feeling Single And Petty This Valentine’s Day, Here’s Why Hooters May Be The Spot For You

You don’t have to be bitter alone this Valentine’s Day — Hooters is serving petty with a side of boneless wings this year, under one condition.

Anyone who brings a photo of their ex to the popular food chain this V-Day and shreds it gets 10 free Boneless Wings.

Bring photo of your ex to shred at @Hooters on Valentine's Day and get 10 free boneless wings https://t.co/n4V0mLbty6 pic.twitter.com/M3sofNwtiq — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 6, 2018

After the Hooters special went viral, folks started hitting up the restaurant to see if this deal was the real deal.

@hooters are there any rules? Do you have to be in the picture too? — ✨Lali (@rootbeerxpls) February 8, 2018

Just bring in a pic, or shred it online at https://t.co/0zC05d2kVF for a coupon code to use Feb 14! — Hooters (@Hooters) February 8, 2018

If you qualify for this unique Valentine’s Day deal, don’t be ashamed to claim your time, and your wings.

Me and my girlfriend taking turns being fake lonely for some wings pic.twitter.com/SiBEXO6zgt — Landon Moss (@_LandonMoss) February 8, 2018

When you’re about to dig in after giving them a picture of your current girlfriend but you look up and see her doing the same thing with a picture of you from across the room pic.twitter.com/KbGeLwREXO — Eric (@EighthWondaEric) February 7, 2018

