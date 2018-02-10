'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom' Premiere - Arrivals - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

‘Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom’ Premiere – Arrivals – 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

Photo by 'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom' Premiere - Arrivals - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

Dominique Da Diva
Home > Dominique Da Diva

Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend During Movie Premiere

Dominique Da Diva
Leave a comment

 

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad

6 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad

Continue reading Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend During Movie Premiere

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad

Idris Elba's girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre is serving on the red carpet, on the arm of one of the most desired men in Hollywood.

 

Never say never! Our ultimate man crush has been married twice before and not too long ago said he’d never do it again.

But with just five days until Valentines Day, it looks like love is in the air! The 45-year-old popped the question to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during a screening of his new film “Yardie.”

An audience member caught it all on video of course.

The couple have been together since last year when they met whilst Idris was filming “The Mountain Between Us” in Canada.

 

He’s a father to 15-year old daughter Isan with ex Kim and he has a three-year-old son Winston with his ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos