Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend During Movie Premiere

Never say never! Our ultimate man crush has been married twice before and not too long ago said he’d never do it again.

But with just five days until Valentines Day, it looks like love is in the air! The 45-year-old popped the question to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during a screening of his new film “Yardie.”

An audience member caught it all on video of course.

The couple have been together since last year when they met whilst Idris was filming “The Mountain Between Us” in Canada.

He’s a father to 15-year old daughter Isan with ex Kim and he has a three-year-old son Winston with his ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!