Travis Scott Receives Key To His Hometown [VIDEO]

Travis Scott is having a great year so far. He recently welcomed a baby girl, Stormie Webster with Kylie Jenner and was honored with a key to his hometown in Texas. At an event in Missouri City, Texas the mayor of the city gave him a small ceremony where he received the key. Scott spoke after getting the gift and was truly honored.

Follow @TheRSMS

He said, “This is better than any award show I’ve ever been to. My only job is just to inspire kids to be the best they can be, to reach their ultimate height. Everybody has a dream and everybody can do it.” Fans kept cheering, “Astroworld” during the ceremony. Congratulations to Travis Scott!

RELATED: Why Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Aren’t Living Together

RELATED: How Kylie Jenner Broke Girl Code To Get With Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Travis Scott And Quavo Gear Up For Project

The Latest: