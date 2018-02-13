Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested For Sexual Battery

According to TMZ, former boxing champ Adrien Broner was arrested in Atlanta on Monday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a local shopping mall, after she the boxer “inappropriately groped her.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Although Broner denied the accusation, the cops still felt they had enough to arrest him and charge him with misdemeanor sexual battery.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court a 9am ET this morning.

Back in September of 2017, he was arrested in Las Vegas after clobbering a man on the strip.

Stay tuned for updates, as they emerge.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: GETTY