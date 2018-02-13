The Step-Father Of Freddie Gray Dies At 60

The stepfather of Freddie Gray, Richard “Rick” Shipley, has died according to Billy Murphy the family’s attorney.
Shipley died on Feb. 6. at the age of 60 from an unknown cause.
Shipley was the voice for calm in Baltimore during Freddie Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody which sparked protests and rioting in the city.
“Let us have peace in the pursuit of justice,” Shipley urged on May 1, 2015, hours after Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby announced criminal charges against six police officers in the case.
“He was a heck of a guy,” said Billy Murphy, the family attorney.
Latest News:
- Tiffany Haddish Witnesses Beyonce Check An Actress For Being Too Touchy With Jay Z
- Anne Arundel County Opens First Marijuana Dispensary
- Backstory: Jay-Z The Making Of A Business Man [Exclusive Interview]
- Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested For Sexual Battery
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
1. Wore my new Yeezy Season 2 heels with an orange 🍊 Pablo shirt yesterday in support of gun violence awareness day. Something has to change 🚫🔫Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. His and hers leather jackets & monogrammed towels.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Must be nice to have access to free Pablo merch.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. SLAY MA 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Thank God Yeezy let his wife borrow his jacket.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Hey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kimkardashian @jonathanchebanSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Kim, Nori & P at Underwood Farm on an Easter egg hunt yesterday 21.3.16❤️ | #KimKardashian #KimKardashianWest #KimK #Kim #Kardashian #Kardashians #Kimye #KanyeWest #NorthWest #Kuwtk @KimKardashianSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Kimmy’s Mini-Me.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. All DaySource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. I miss him so much! #TourLife #HurryHome ✈️🎤Source:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours