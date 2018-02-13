Mary J. Blige Lands New Role In Netflix TV Series

Mary J. Blige might be an amazing singer, but has been taking her talents to television lately. Deadline reports that the Academy Award nominee for “Mudbound” just landed a role on Netflix’s series “The Umbrella Academy.” The show is based upon a popular novel by Gerard Way.
“The Umbrella Academy” will follow members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes as they try to solve the mysterious death of their father. Blige will play a hit woman and will travel to kill assigned targets. She has a reputation to be sociopathic and believes in torturing people.
The show will be executive produced by Steve Blackman and Gerard Way will serve as the co-executive producer. There is no date on when the show will come out, but fans should be excited. Congratulations to Mary J. Blige on this new opportunity.
