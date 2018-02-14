Lil Pump Allegedly Signs To Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records [VIDEO]

Lil Pump is on his way up after his hit single “Gucci Gang” rose to the top of the charts. The rapper has almost 10 million followers on Instagram and recently found himself in a bidding war amongst different record labels. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lil Pump decided to sign with Gucci Mane.

Follow @TheRSMS

In a photo he was spotted wearing a 1017 chain and that is when the rumors began. His manager, Dooney Battle and Lil Pump were on Facebook Live saying, “Signing Day, Lil Pump signing day. Show ‘em who you signing with.” There are no details on how much Pump made in the signing deal, but he wanted nearly $15 million.

If the rumors are true, Lil Pump will join Lil Wop & Hoodrich Pablo Juan and others that joined the record label. It launched last year in February and plans to grow over the next year. Congratulations to Lil Pump!

RELATED: Joyner Lucas Disses Lil Pump & MCs Who Promote Drugs And Materialism [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rappers Giving Up Xanax In 2018

RELATED: Gucci Mane Biopic Officially In Development

The Latest: