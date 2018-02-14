Screenshot Alert Function Coming To Instagram

Do you take screenshots to send to other friends? Watch how you do it now. High Snobiety, is reporting that Instagram is rolling out a screenshot alert function for Stories where the person will be notified. Similar to Snapchat, the alert will come up on your screen saying, “Next time you take a screenshot or screen recording the person who posted the story will be able to see.”

Follow @TheRSMS

Instagram is always trying to improve their app and with these updates they are hoping users enjoy it more. In a statement, Instagram said, “We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you.”

Good bye freedom to screenshot IG stories. 💔 Thank you, Instagram for the warning. pic.twitter.com/y0pEaVR0Jq — mulan (@__cajb) February 8, 2018

One user said, “Good bye freedom to screenshot IG stories. Thank you, Instagram for the warning.” Prior to this users were only notified when someone took a screenshot of direct messages. What do you think about these new changes to Instagram?

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle Deleted Her Social Media Accounts [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What You Should Know About Rickey Smiley On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Social Media Reacts To The Passing Of Erica Garner

The Latest: