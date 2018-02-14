Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History Month’ And Twitter Roasts Her

Melania Trump is reportedly living in pure misery. From Michael Wolff‘s book Fire & Fury claiming they have a deeply dysfunctional marriage to the Stormy Daniels debacle — well, Melania is no Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton.
Yesterday, Melania tried to do her version of good, which was a tweet for Black History Month. See below:
National African American History Month? Did Melania Trump just rename Black History Month? Ever since February of 1970, February has been known as Black History Month, which originally began as Negro History Week from Carter G. Woodson. Black History Month was first celebrated at Kent State University after Black educators and the Black United Students advocated for the month to celebrate our rich history. Well, Twitter began reading:
To be fair — or at least be fair to the person who wrote Melania’s tweet — a goverment website does call the month African American History Month: https://www.africanamericanhistorymonth.gov/.
As I’ve said before, no one is feeling sorry for Melania because she is one of the many people who advocated for Trump’s racist birther movement. Happy Black History Month!
SEE ALSO:
Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?
President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression