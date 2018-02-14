Rest In Peace: Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For His Late Uncle Donny Strong

Back in 2007 I signed my deal for 1.5 million. I recorded this song produced by Jazzy Pha, named after my uncle Donny Strong. Shortly after my deal folded, so this song was never released. My uncle was once incarcerated for 10 years. At his coming home celebration, he did a classic dance that we always remembered. Lol At 3 a m this morning, he passed away. He always kept me laughing! Whenever we spoke I learned a lot from him. To all my family members… The good/bad times we shared! The trials & tribulations we went through, has always been the inspiration for my music. It is also what made me the man I am today. With out y’all there is no me. love you all individually. #staystrong 💪🏿 #ripdonnystrong

