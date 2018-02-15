News & Gossip
Diddy & Cassie Give Us All The Feels In Valentine’s Day Post [VIDEO]

Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

It’s Valentine’s Day and every couple is sharing how much they love their partner. In a video posted by Cassie on Instagram her and Diddy are showing fans just how much they care for each other. They both look into the camera and Diddy brings Cassie close to give her a kiss on the cheek.

Happy Valentine’s Day from me & my ❤️!

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

 

Then she grabs his lips for a small kiss, but Diddy wants more. He pulls her looks deep into her eyes and the two share a passionate smooch. From the looks of it Diddy wants more, but the two looks so happy on this day of love!

Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

