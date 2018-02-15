Diddy & Cassie Give Us All The Feels In Valentine’s Day Post [VIDEO]

It’s Valentine’s Day and every couple is sharing how much they love their partner. In a video posted by Cassie on Instagram her and Diddy are showing fans just how much they care for each other. They both look into the camera and Diddy brings Cassie close to give her a kiss on the cheek.

Follow @TheRSMS

Then she grabs his lips for a small kiss, but Diddy wants more. He pulls her looks deep into her eyes and the two share a passionate smooch. From the looks of it Diddy wants more, but the two looks so happy on this day of love!

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Haven’t Diddy & Cassie Gotten Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Cassie Shouldn’t Have Kids With Diddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Diddy Wants Cassie To Be His Next Baby Mama

The Latest: