Ciara Shows Baby Sienna & She’s A Spitting Image Of Her Dad

Staff
Ciara finally showed off baby Sienna and she is a spitting image of her father Russell Wilson. The Aunt Jackie singer posted images from a family photo shoot with Sienna and Future Jr. and our womb is doing jumping jacks.

How cute?!

