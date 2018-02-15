Baltimore Mayor Pugh, “I’m Not Disbanding The Police Department”

After 2 Baltimore City Police officers were convicted in a police corruption trial and 6 others pled guilty,Del. Bilal Ali, sent a proposal to Mayor Pugh and interim Police Chief on what should happen next. He suggested that we need to “disband” the police department.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Ali’s statement read, “I write today to ask that Baltimore City’s leadership seriously evaluate Camden’s approach, and begin consideration on whether to disband and reconstitute BPD from the ground up. There is a blueprint for success, empirical data to guide us, and a light at the end of the tunnel. Our only choice now is whether we will begin to walk toward it.”

He cited how in 2013, they had to “disband” the Camden New Jersey police department and it resulted in lower crime in the city.

In her news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Pugh addressed the suggestion. She answered, “I’m not disbanding the police department.”

