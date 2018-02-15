National
Home > National

Black Panther Channels His Inner Jaden Smith In Icon Parody [Video]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
KENYA-US-ARTS-CINEMA

Source: TONY KARUMBA / Getty

Marvel’s Black Panther hits theaters this week and to celebrate the biggest movie release of the year, Nerdist teams up with Black Panther to give you a super hero take on Jaden Smith’s “Icon” video. The King of Wakanda is here to stay!

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Continue reading Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos