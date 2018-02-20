News & Gossip
Wendy Williams Makes Shady Comment About Beyonce’s Singing [VIDEO]

AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams

Source: Brook Christopher / Getty

Fergie made headlines after failing to sing the national anthem at the NBA– All Star Game. The singer tried to jazz up the song, struggled and led to her being a trending topic on social media. Wendy Williams decided to address Fergie’s voice during hot topics, but ended up talking about other artist that she believes can’t sing.

 

Williams mentioned that there are several singers that can sing “raw dog.” She listed Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey and a couple others. Then she went on to say that Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson and Beyoncè need auto-tune to help them sing.

While some members of the audience clapped others couldn’t believe what she said. This isn’t the first time the talk show host has mentioned that Beyoncè can’t sing, but she better be prepared for all the Beyhive comments. What do you think of Wendy Williams comments?

