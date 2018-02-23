Don Lemon Drags Trump For Saying Homeless People Are Dangerous Shooters

Whenever Trump talks reckless, there are folks coming with the clapbacks! Don Lemon keeps proving himself to be one of the best, most recently taking Trump down for his comments about homeless people being mentally ill and dangerous.

Where do we begin with this ignorant madness about the homeless? This is what Trump said on Thursday:

“Part of the problem is we used to have mental institutions, and I said this yesterday,” Trump said, his arms crossed, during a meeting at the White House with state and local officials after the Parkland shooting tragedy. “…those [mental] institutions are largely closed because communities didn’t want them.”

Pause: several communities are not throwing out homeless people, as there many initiatives in many cities geared toward helping folks. This myth can’t be perpetuated!

Trump continued with more toxic comments: “You can’t put them in jail because he hasn’t done anything yet, but you know he is going to do something. So, whether it be talking seriously about opening mental health institutions again, in some cases reopening. I can tell you in New York, New York did a very, very bad thing when they closed our mental institutions, so many of them. You have these people living on the streets. And I can say that in many cases throughout the country, they’re very dangerous. They shouldn’t be there.”

Here’s how Lemon and most folks interpreted Trump’s comments: homeless people are mentally sick, dangerous and will somehow get guns to hurt people. WTF?

Lemon thought these statements were dumbfounded. “I’m glad [Trump] he brought that up,” Lemon, with a smirk on his face, said to New York Times columnist Frank Bruni on CNN. “The people living on the streets in New York City, guess what they don’t have access to?”

“Homes,” Bruni said.

“Homes and guns,” Lemon noted.

These statements by Trump are so problematic. It’s wrong to stigmatize mental illness, and it’s wrong to insinuate that homeless people are nothing but dangerous. This is not a presidency built on morality, that’s for sure, but stupidity and ignorance will never be acceptable. Watch the video below.

