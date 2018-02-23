Russ Rant: The NRA & Gun Control

In a town hall meeting joining victims of the Parkland school shooting with representatives of the government and the NRA, Dana Loesch, a spokeswoman for the group said she empathized with the parents and students only to turn around and talk about how good the ratings of the event were because white parents made for better ratings than black ones.

