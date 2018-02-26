Samsung Finally #Unpacked The Galaxy S9 & S9+, Features Upgraded Camera

Since their battery debacle with the Galaxy Note S7, Samsung has been on the right track restoring customers faith in their smartphones. Last years’ Galaxy S8 was well received and regarded as one of the best smartphones on the market. To keep that momentum going, at The Mobile World Congress, Samsung #unpacked the newest model in their flagship smartphone line, the Galaxy S9, and S9+.

The new model doesn’t stray too far from what made the S8 popular with owners as far as the look and feel but it does come with some pretty slick new features. At first glance, the S9 and S9+ look very similar to its predecessor by keeping the attractive sleek slim design, curved sides complimented with a full glass body. The S9 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18.5:99,10 (570ppi) screen while the S9+ 6.2-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18.5:99,10 (529ppi). So a sturdy case is very necessary with your purchase of the new models to preserve your phones sexy at all cost. Unfortunately, even though they look and feel similar you won’t be able to reuse your S8 case for the S9. Another reason your old case will not work is the relocation of the fingerprint scanner below the camera which allows for easier use.

Under the hood, both phones feature a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB (S9) or 6GB (S9+) with 64GB of storage and expanded memory thanks to microSD card support. The batteries are rest assured not grenades this time around the S9 will have a 3,000mAh while the plus will sport a 3,500mAh battery and will support wired and wireless fast charging. Both models are also IP68 dust and water resistant.

Photo: Samsung Mobile

