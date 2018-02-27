Trey Songz All Star Weekend Assault Accuser Speaking Out

Last week news leaked about a young lady claiming Trey Songz choked her and repeatedly punched her in the face. In a official statement her team claims it all went down over All Star weekend in a rented Hollywood Hills home. several people were present and no one helped her.
The statement also claims that when she took out her phone to call an Uber to get out of there, Mr. Steal Yo Girl threw her phone off a cliff to stop her from leaving.
According to the reports, Trey and the young lady have been friends for years. The only response so far from Trey is a tweet early last Wednesday;
