Stacey Dash Is Running For Congress

Stacey Dash is officially launching a career in politics. Earlier this month, she took to social media, asking fans whether or not she should run for political office.

Now the actress and conservative commentator has filed paperwork to officially run for a congressional seat in California. Her campaign documents include the slogan “Dash to DC” and shows she will run as a Republican in California’s 44th Congressional District. The district contains the cities of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.

