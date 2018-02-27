Radio One Originals
Home > Radio One Originals

Some Type Of Way: To Test Drive Or Not To Test Drive

Radio One Originals
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

To test drive or not to test drive? That has been a question that has been asked for centuries and of course, with are not talking about cars. DJ 5’9 asks a number of people including stars K. Michelle & Nipsey Hussle about sex before marriage and you will be surprised with the answers you hear on “Some Type Of Way.”

Text “KYS” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Brought to you by MyTaxxOffice.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos