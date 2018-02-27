Some Type Of Way: To Test Drive Or Not To Test Drive

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

To test drive or not to test drive? That has been a question that has been asked for centuries and of course, with are not talking about cars. DJ 5’9 asks a number of people including stars K. Michelle & Nipsey Hussle about sex before marriage and you will be surprised with the answers you hear on “Some Type Of Way.”

