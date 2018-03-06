Rick Ross Postpones Daughter’s Sweet 16

Rick Ross was rushed to the hospital last week after suffering from heart-related issues although he is home recovering he had to cancel his daughters birthday party. Toie’s Sweet 16 party was supposed to happen on March 17th and now the date will have to be switched.

In an article on Rap Up, Ross spent nearly $100,000 on his daughter’s big birthday bash, which was supposed to take place at Casa Casuarina in Miami.

Ross had surprise performances planned for her and is hoping to have a make up date. Toie said about his health, “Forgot to tell y’all. My pops is at home. Thank You For The Prayers.”

We wish Rick Ross a speedy recovery and Happy 16th Birthday to Toie!

