'Spend Dat' Deity Yung Miami Says 'Caresha, Please' Podcast Is Returning, Confirms Closing City Girls Chapter –'I'm Focusing On Myself'

Yung Miami prepares to release her debut solo album full of "bangers" this summer

Caresha, Please podcast is returning after a reset, becoming a key part of Miami's evolving identity

Miami is focused on her own growth, no longer confined by others' expectations or opinions

A certain scammer-seeking“Spend Dat” deity is entering a new era and making it clear that she’s focused on herself. Yung Miami recently appeared on a live episode of Keep It Positive, Sweetie with Crystal Renee Hayslett and got real about closing the chapter on City Girls, being boxed in by people’s opinions, and the impending return of her hit podcast.

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

According to the rapper, she’s laser-focused on promoting her latest single while gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated debut solo album dropping this summer. According to Miami, fans better prepare themselves because she believes this project is full of bangers.

“Yeah, an album is on the way this summer and it’s bangers. I’m telling y’all, so “Spend Dat” was like one of my favorite songs, but I got at least seven favorite songs on the album,” Miami told Crystal.





While fans continue to speculate about the future of the City Girls, Miami made it clear that the chapter is currently closed, and she is embracing this season of self-focus. During the live conversation, she reflected on what it feels like to finally stand fully on her own and how much peace comes with prioritizing herself.

“A new image, a new frequency, you know, just positive, just happy, just focusing on me. I think that when you focus on yourself, that’s when you’re the best version of yourself, because it’s like, when you’re in a group, it’s like being in a relationship.” She continued, “Sometimes y’all don’t always see eye to eye. And it’s just like, when you finally get in a relationship, it’s like, am I hair getting longer, my skin growing, because you’re focusing on yourself, right? So that’s how I look at it. I’m focusing on myself.”

The energy around Miami looks different these days and in a good way. She seems more comfortable than ever in her own skin and unapologetically doing her. She is no longer trying to fit into anyone else’s expectations and she made it known that outside opinions no longer move her.

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“I’m in my thirties now and I just want to feel good.”

Yung Miami Says Caresha, Please Changed Everything

Outside of music, Miami also credits her massively successful podcast Caresha, Please for helping separate her from the crowd and turning her into a voice far beyond rap. With more than 45 million views on YouTube, the series became one of the most talked-about celebrity interview platforms online, delivering viral moments, unfiltered conversations, and a version of Miami fans had never fully seen before.

“I think music gave me a voice, but I think that like having my podcast, it’s just separating me. It just put me in my own lane and it just made me special. I think that it just made me be a bigger voice for the culture.”

She also addressed the criticism and limitations people place on artists when they try to evolve beyond one lane.

“Just transitioning out of music, because people love to box me in be like, you’re a rapper, you can’t do this and you can’t do that. So when I did my first episode and I saw the edit, I said, Mama, I made it!”

Caresha, Please Is Officially Coming Back

And for fans wondering whether Caresha, Please disappeared for good, Miami shut those rumors down immediately.



“Caresha, Please is coming. It never left, you know, sometimes you have to like reset. You gotta reset. You gotta have a vision. You gotta clean up. And sometimes you gotta clean up the house. So I got an episode coming real, real soon.”

'Spend Dat' Deity Yung Miami Says 'Caresha, Please' Podcast Is Returning, Confirms Closing City Girls Chapter –'I'm Focusing On Myself' was originally published on bossip.com