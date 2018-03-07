Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert

Forbes: Hip Hop’s Wealthiest Artists list

Each year Forbes releases there list of some of the World’s most wealthiest people. Here is there list of Hip Hop’s Wealthiest artist….

1. JAY-Z $900M

2. Diddy $825M

3. Dr. Dre $770M

4. Drake $100M

5. Eminem $100M

