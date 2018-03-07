Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Dani Leigh Shares Career-Changing Advice She Got From Prince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

The 2017 Def Jam Holiday Party

Who is Dani Leigh? [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Who is Dani Leigh? [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Who is Dani Leigh? [PHOTOS]

Who is Dani Leigh? [PHOTOS]

Check out hot photos of Def Jam's newest singer, the Miami-bred DaniLeigh.

Dani Leigh‘s becoming our new favorite around-the-way girl with her relaxed style and chill vibes. She released her Summer With Friends EP last year, but we’re still rocking out to her “All I Know” hit and anticipating more to come.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In an interview with Kels in the Afternoon, the singer revealed how she got into singing, dished on her dance background and even revealed some major keys she learned working with the late Prince. Take a look:

SEE ALSO:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Dani Leigh

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos