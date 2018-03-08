Agent Who Groped Terry Crews Will Not Face Felony Charges

Terry Crews turned heads when he came forth detailing an incident between him and sports agent Adam Venit, alleging that he was groped by Venit sexually at a party. Crews filed a criminal complaint against Venit with the alleged assault potentially being framed as a felony, but a judge rejected that charge level on a technicality.

Crews filed a police report claiming sexual assault … that Venit grabbed his genitals during a Hollywood party.

We’ve learned the D.A. rejected a felony filing and sent the case to the City Attorney, who concluded the case was barred by the statute of limitations. The incident occurred in February 2016 and the statute for a misdemeanor is 1 year.

It appears the D.A. rejected a felony filing because the alleged conduct did not rise to the level of a felony. If the D.A. felt it was felony conduct she could have filed the case because a felony would have been within the statute of limitations.

The outlet adds that since Venit didn’t make skin-to-skin contact with Crews or didn’t restrain the burly actor, the felony charge couldn’t stick. Crews still has a pending civil lawsuit on file against Venit.

