McDonald’s Flipped Arches In Honor Of International Women’s Day Might Not Be The ‘W’ They Were Looking For

In honor of International Women’s Day, one of the biggest fast food chains in the world turned their logo upside down in an effort to galvanize with women across the globe.

But many are questioning the gesture as the company faces sexual harassment allegations from employees in the workplace and criticism over a fair, living wage.

On March 8, McDonald’s will also change all logos on the company’s social media channels and 100 restaurants will have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers,” Business Insider reports.

One franchise in Lynwood, California gained national attention on Wednesday after it flipped the actual arch outside of the restaurant ahead of the announcement, Business Insider reports.

And their official Twitter account released content highlighting that six out of 10 restaurant managers are actually women.

Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO pic.twitter.com/hXfOi3wWQf — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2018

Many took to twitter to point out what they feel is hypocrisy, branding McDonald’s temporary action as watered-down, corporate feminism.

Yes, in place of paying women fair wages, offering family leave, respecting their union rights or protecting poverty wage working women from sexual harassment @McDonalds is turning their “M” upside down. Women, what would you rather have? #IWD2018. https://t.co/xCpr9u7wgw — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) March 8, 2018

Others coined the term #McFeminism to get their point across and echoed the company’s need to make better strides in allowing employees to find access to union rights and paid family leave.

This is hilarious. Keep your symbolic gesture about women's rights and pay your female (and male) workers a living wage. #McFeminism https://t.co/Cg5as2lkNa — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 7, 2018

McDonalds: In celebration of women we are flipping the arches upside down. Or you could give your employees better benefits. McD: Look it's a W! Maybe a living wage? Better family leave? A career path forward in the face of automation? McD: The W stands for women. — bogwolf (@truebe) March 7, 2018

