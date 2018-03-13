Let’s Argue Episode 1: Best Album of 1998 Round 1 Featuring Kingpen Slim

To kick off the “Let’s Argue” Podcast, hosts J.R. Bang & DJ Gemini created a march madness style bracket to determine after 20 years, which Hip-Hop album from the year 1998 was the best. Click the link above to vote but in our first episode, rapper Kingpen Slim gives his thoughts on the bracket. We also get into which albums didn’t make the cut, Rap-a-lot records and Yung Bleed having the greatest album in No Limit Records history.

