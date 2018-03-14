DMV Native Creates Taper App for Beauty & Grooming Professionals

Former 2014 DMV top 30 under 30 recipient, DC native, and Bowie State graduate Luke Lawal Jr. launches new business venture; Taper, for beauty and grooming professionals in the DMV. Taper is a resource for clients and customers to discover the best barber, hair stylist and makeup artists and more near you at your fingertips.

The Taper app is perfect for today’s local grooming hustlers, as it is totally free to sign up, sole requirement is skill and ambition to grow a profitable business. Taper gives the professional barber, hairdresser or makeup artist the capability to show off their skills, have a manageable schedule, and build their business while accepting electronic payments and customer reviews according to HBCU Buzz. Thanks to Taper, stylists can maintain even more independence and eliminate the need for extraneous staff allowing them to take an active role in building their business whether they have a traditional chair in a physical storefront or not which has become a trend in the DMV.

Here’s what Lawal had to say in a Yahoo Beauty feature when asked about the inspiration behind Taper;

The inspiration behind Taper was foresighted around time management and fast-paced environments. While working on Capitol Hill, I was allotted a 20-30-minute lunch break, which I used to get a haircut in the downtown area. The weekly issue would be using portions of that time to stop at the ATM for cash and other tasks I needed to get done within that small window of time. I developed Taper to not only solve those two problems, but modernize to the oldest pastime in the urban community, the barbershop.

The app is simple to navigate for costumers. Once downloaded & registered, you can search professionals based on ratings and or proximity. Then you book an appointment with your favorite professional, in this case mine is LzenoCuts .

After the professional approves your appointment you can now attend the appointment and pay with your credit or debit card directly on the app. Once the appointment is over you can choose to give a tip and or leave a customer review. With over 5,000 downloads, the Taper app has over 300 registered professionals and the rest users. Download the Beta version now on iOS & Android For more information please visit taperup.com

YOUTUBE VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=381OMnu5qlk

