New Video: Rico Nasty – Trust Issues

DJ Gemini
Shout to the DMV’s own Rico Nasty always staying busy! This time she takes a trip to Vegas for her new visual “Trust Issues”.

Here’s a list of celebrities who are from, previously resided or currently live in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area.

