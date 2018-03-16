Run The Jewels “Oh Mama,” Jean Grae & Quelle Chris “Zero” & More | Daily Visuals 3.16.18

Run The Jewels just love putting out visuals that are thought of outside the box.

This time around the duo of Killer Mike and El-P use Rick and Morty to star in their video for “Oh Mama” where the Adult Swim stars become the Men In Black and take on space aliens to the tunes of Run The Jewels.

Jean Grae and Quelle Chris on the other hand go extra retro and get the 8-Bit graphic treatment and take us 80’s babies down memory lane in their clip to “Zero.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Skooly, Drebo and more.

RUN THE JEWELS – “OH MAMA”

JEAN GRAE & QUELLE CHRIS – “ZERO”

MURS FT. PROF – “G LOLLIPOPS”

SKOOLY – “RACIST”

RELLE BEY FT. PHRESHER – “WHAT ARE YOU DOIN”

DREBO – “FACECARD”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: