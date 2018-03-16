Movies
Thanos Wants The Fade: The New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Is Here [VIDEO] #InfinityWar

Thanos is about to set it on all your favorite Marvel heroes.

Today (March 16), we finally get a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War

There really isn’t any more to say. Watch below.

Okay, literally the entire MCU is here (Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, etc.) are joining to keep Thanos from the Infinity Stones, which probably won’t happen.

Oh yeah, T’Challa and Shuri, and the Dora Milaje, are no doubt repping Wakanda and ready to save the day.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters April 27. And Thanos is coming for everybody—watch the trailer below.

