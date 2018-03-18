News & Gossip
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman To Host SNL

Even better? Cardi B will join the "Black Panther" actor on April 7.

After “Black Panther” star Sterling K. Brown killed it on “Saturday Night Live,” one of his co-stars will be following in his footsteps.

The sketch comedy show announced that Chadwick Boseman will host on April 7. Even better? He will be joined by none other than Cardi B!

This will mark the first appearance for both performers on the Emmy-winning show.

Cleary, Black Twitter was excited for all of this #BlackExcellence:

WE CANNOT WAIT!!!!

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

